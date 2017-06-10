Obasanjo Will Come Out With A Rotten Mouth , When He Was Released From Prison, You Will Not Allow Him To Sit Beside You – Fayose

Ekiti state Governor Fayose while addressing a group of people finished Obasanjo with mouth.

Below are some of the things he said…

‘Former President Obasanjo will come out with a rotten mouth to come and be condemning PDP for which he was president for 8 years, that gave him a platform from prison’.

‘When you see the picture of Obasanjo when he was released by general Abdusallam, you will not allow such a man to sit beside you’.

‘How can we be celebrating a corrupt man.We were made to N10m in 2015 because of Obasanjo(each governor contributed).He. said Obasanjo should return his N10m back with interest’.

‘Obasanjo’s time has passed.I am a governor today.Where is he(Obasanjo)’.

Abeg Fayose get beef for Obasanjo no be small

The post Obasanjo Will Come Out With A Rotten Mouth , When He Was Released From Prison, You Will Not Allow Him To Sit Beside You – Fayose appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

