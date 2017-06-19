Obaseki advises Nigerians against disintegration

GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has called on Nigerians to stop advocating for disintegration, noting that every ethnic group is relevant to the country. Obaseki made this call at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Nigeria Army 4th Brigade Garrison, in Ikpoba Hill area of Benin City, yesterday, where he fellowshipped with men of the Nigerian […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

