Obaseki advises Nigerians against disintegration

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has called on Nigerians to stop advocating for disintegration, noting that every ethnic group is relevant to the country. Obaseki made this call at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Nigeria Army 4th Brigade Garrison, in Ikpoba Hill area of Benin City, yesterday, where he fellowshipped with men of the Nigerian […]

