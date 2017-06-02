Nigeria: Edo Assembly greenlights $35 million loan to the State, in a bid to boost agriculture – Ecofin Agency: Economic information from Africa

Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: Edo Assembly greenlights $35 million loan to the State, in a bid to boost agriculture
(Ecofin Agency) – The Edo Assembly has approved a N11 billion (about $35 million) loan request by the State governor, Godwin Obaseki, to boost agriculture, create wealth and jobs in the State, Vanguard reports. From the loans which will be provided by
