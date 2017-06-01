Obaseki charges Arase to enforce CDA law in Edo

By Simon Ebegbulem & Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has appointed the immediate past Inspector General of Police, IG, Mr Solomon Arase, as chairman of the Task Force on Private Property Protection, PPP and charged the former IG to help enforce the Community Development Association, CDA, law recently passed by the state House of Assembly.

Inaugurating the committee, Obaseki said that the activities of the CDAs almost destroyed the peace being enjoyed by the people of the state, as he urged the committee members not to spare anyone caught contravening the CDA law.

He said, “The activities of these CDAs retarded economic growth and development in the communities and our state in general. They flagrantly disregarded rule of law so as to achieve their selfish interests. So this task force on Private Property Protection, PPP, law is being set up to enforce the CDA law because this is one of the provisions enshrined in the CDA law.”

The governor explained that the task force will apart from enforcing the PPP law, monitor the CDAs and other group activities, ensure compliance with the provisions of the law, prohibit CDAs and other groups from selling landed property or collect any related fees or levies and help apprehend or direct to the security agents any person or persons found contravening the law.

On his part, Arase assured that the task force will ensure that the purpose of promulgating the law was achieved, just as he appreciated the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II over what he described as his passion and love for the people of the state by backing the prohibition of the activities of the CDAs.

