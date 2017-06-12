Pages Navigation Menu

Obaseki reintegrating deportees, says NAPTIP DG

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

VICTIMS OF human trafficking deported to Edo state from Italy, Libya, and other parts of the world are being reintegrated into the Nigerian society, by Edo State Government, it emerged last weekend. They are to receive free education as part of the state’s reintegration process aimed at resettling them in the country, it was revealed. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

