Edo to partner Siemens to generate 1000 megawatts – The Nation Newspaper
|
Nigerian Observer
|
Edo to partner Siemens to generate 1000 megawatts
The Nation Newspaper
The Edo State government yesterday took its first step in a collaboration with Siemens AG to generate 1000 megawatts of electricity. The power is to be generated from Azura, Osiomon and UNIBEN Power Plants. The government held a stakeholders' forum to …
Investment in Edo: Obaseki woos auto-mobile giants
Obaseki tasks Anglican community on school upgrade
Obaseki Urges Top Japanese Firms To Invest In Edo
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!