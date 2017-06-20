Obaseki tasks appointees to key into his administration’s vision or be sacked – Vanguard
|
Guardian
|
Obaseki tasks appointees to key into his administration's vision or be sacked
Vanguard
BENIN CITY—GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, yesterday, read riot act to the 192 Special Assistants and the over 54 Senior Special Assistants appointed by his administration to abstain from actions capable of derailing the programmes and visions …
Obaseki to refurbish Ogbemudia Stadium
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!