Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obaseki, Toyota, Yamaha, Mitsubishi, others plan investment

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, last Monday met with executives representing Mitsubishi, Sojitz, Toyota, Sumitomo, Yamaha, Yokogawa, Panasonic and the Japanese Trade Organisation, JETRO, to plan potential investments in his state and assured them of availability of resources including labour. The governor spoke in Lagos State, also told them that Edo was safe, had […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.