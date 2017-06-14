Obaseki, Toyota, Yamaha, Mitsubishi, others plan investment

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, last Monday met with executives representing Mitsubishi, Sojitz, Toyota, Sumitomo, Yamaha, Yokogawa, Panasonic and the Japanese Trade Organisation, JETRO, to plan potential investments in his state and assured them of availability of resources including labour. The governor spoke in Lagos State, also told them that Edo was safe, had […]

