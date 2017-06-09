Obaseki versus Ize-Iyamu: Appeal Court gives verdict today – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Obaseki versus Ize-Iyamu: Appeal Court gives verdict today
The Nation Newspaper
The Court of Appeal sitting in Benin City will today deliver its judgment on the appeal filed by the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu against the judgment of the lower tribunal. Governor Godwin Obaseki and the All Progressive …
Appeal Court to Deliver Judgment on Edo Guber Poll Friday
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!