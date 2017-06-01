Pages Navigation Menu

Obaseki visits families of raped, murdered women, vows to sack herdsmen

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, Wednesday evening vowed to dislodge killer herdsmen from the state. He said this during his visit to families of two women raped and murdered by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Ewu on May 22, in the Esan-Central Local Government Area. The deceased are Mrs Christiana Ariu of Eko-Ujeme quarters and Mrs […]

