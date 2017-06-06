Obiano denies car, cash gift to IPOB leader

Awka- GOVERNOR Willie Obiano of Anambra State has denied the allegation by his political opponents that he was funding the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, including donating two SUV cars and $50,000 to the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The IPOB leader had also debunked the allegation, describing it as an insult to say that he was receiving gratification from politicians.

The governor, who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant, SSA, on Media and Strategic Communications, Prince Oliver Okpala described the allegation as untrue and complete falsehood.

According to him, the allegation was most worrisome, satanic, ungodly and capable of creating unnecessary tension in the polity.

Okpala said that as a consummate financial expert, Governor Obiano has been managing the state’s scarce resources with prudence, emphasizing that all government expenditures were judiciously done and wondered what some people hoped to gain by peddling such rumours and lies, instead of engaging in meaningful ventures.

He appealed to politicians in the country to enthrone political civility, decorum, good conduct and truthfulness in their political campaigns and activities, warning that overheating the polity when the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, electoral timetable for Anambra State said that campaigns would commence in August, was a clear indication that some politicians in the opposition parties were not prepared to play by the rules.

Such actions, he said, might have a catastrophic effect on the smooth conduct of the November 18, 2017 election, which would not be in the best interest of the state.

He added: “Our decision as law abiding citizens to play politics according to the rules and to eschew bitterness, falsehood and indecent approach to political issues, should not be taken for weakness as nobody has monopoly to the articulation of dangerous propaganda as an instrument of political warfare.

“Certainly, if these pleas are not heeded, we shall not have any alternative than to return fire for fire as a word is enough for the wise”