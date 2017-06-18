Obiano denies move to dump APGA

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

GOVERNOR Willie Obiano of Anambra State has debunked a report that he had perfected plans to dump the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, for another political party following the legal twist that gave the leadership of the party to Chief Martin Agbaso, describing the rumour as the figment of the imagination of political opponents.

The governor’s senior special assistant on media and strategic communi-cations, Prince Oliver Okpala, said yesterday that there was no iota of truth in the report, adding that Obiano remains a strong card- carrying member of APGA and leader and chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, BOT.

The post Obiano denies move to dump APGA appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

