Obiano erects Cenotaph in remembrance of Biafran Heroes

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has erected a Cenotaph in remembrance of Late Biafran heroes.

The transparent cenotaph with the names of all Biafran heroes is situated at the Alex Ekwueme Square.

Speaking at the memorial event, Governor Obiano said: “Without memory, life assumes the attributes of a futile gaze into the void of time….Let’s Celebrate the bravery of these great spirits who lost their lives yesterday that we may find peace today”

The post Obiano erects Cenotaph in remembrance of Biafran Heroes appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

