Obiano Leads Osinbajo to UNIZIK for NALT Conference (Video)

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Anambra State Governor has led Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to the Campus of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka where he will be attending the opening ceremony of the 50th conference of The Nigerian Association of Law Teachers. See Photos, Watch Video:

