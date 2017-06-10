Pages Navigation Menu

“OBO Got You for Life!”: Davido is Building a New House for his Young Fan | Photos

Posted on Jun 10, 2017

Music star Davido is giving back to the society. Last month, he helped a little fan Utibe start school. Utibe was captured on camera singing Davido’s hit song “IF” despite being out of school. Today, Davido announced that he’s building a house for Utibe and his mother. He shared the photos below and wrote: “Utibe loving […]

The post “OBO Got You for Life!”: Davido is Building a New House for his Young Fan | Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.

