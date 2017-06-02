Ocean P – Small Boy Big God (Download Mp3)

Veteran artist OCEAN P comes with An amazing tune for his listeners. This is another song made to blow your minds away with his really amazing style.

Ocean P is an Artist like no other filled with a lot of talent and you just can’t stop listening to his tunes.

Small Boy Big God was produced by Charge Beat.

Download Audio

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

