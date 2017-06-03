Odey, Olatunbosun will get more call-ups – Ilechukwu – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Odey, Olatunbosun will get more call-ups – Ilechukwu
The Nation Newspaper
Fidelis Ilechukwu believes that Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatunbosun will get more opportunities with the Nigeria national team in the future. 'First, I'd like to thank God for the opportunity given to Sikiru Olatunbosun and Stephen Odey,” Ilechukwu …
