Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ODSG promises to appoint chairman for ODSFA soon

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

The Ondo State Government said on Friday in Akure that it would soon appoint the chairman and board members for the Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA). Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu gave the assurance while addressing members of the Ondo State Football Supporters Club who embarked on a protest march to the Governor’s Office. The News Agency […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.