ODSG promises to appoint chairman for ODSFA soon

The Ondo State Government said on Friday in Akure that it would soon appoint the chairman and board members for the Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA). Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu gave the assurance while addressing members of the Ondo State Football Supporters Club who embarked on a protest march to the Governor’s Office. The News Agency […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

