Odunlade Adekola refutes 5th death rumour

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

  Popular Yoruba actor, Odunlade Adekola, who is renowned for his comic roles, has refuted a fifth death rumour currently being peddled in a new Instagram video. Obviously upset about the speculation which he described as malicious, the 38-year-old film star resorted to cursing those behind the rumour in a funny manner. He started the …

