Ogbeide: We can still win NPFL

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

lobi STarS head coach, Solomon Ogbeide has declared that his side still has an excellent opportunity of emerging champions in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) this season. Lobi Stars currently sit six points adrift of the leaders, Plateau United but Ogbeide says he expects his side to still challenge for the top prize at […]

