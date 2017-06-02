Ogbonna Kanu’s Wife Laura Flaunts Baby Bump

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Wife of former Super Eagles defender, Ogbonna Kanu and blogger, Linda Ikeji’s younger sister, Laura Ikeji kanu who is expecting her first child with husband has taken to her instagram page to show off her baby bump in a sexy gym photos, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The fashionista, and one of the six sisters of the Ikejis, got married to the former Nigeria international in January and is set to welcome her baby anytime soon.

Ogbonna Kanu had on Monday debunked rumours of him being married to the British mother of his two kids Hannah, insisting that he had never gotten married prior to his marriage to Laura.

In his Instagram message, Kanu stated: "People, I just want to let you all know that I was not married prior to my marriage to Laura. I’m happy to be married to Laura, my wife.

"I have two lovely kids but was not married. I’m cordial with the mother of my two wonderful children but we were not together when I met my wife. Laura is my only wife and I love her. God bless you all.

The post Ogbonna Kanu’s Wife Laura Flaunts Baby Bump appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

