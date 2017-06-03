Pages Navigation Menu

Ogun 2019 : Guide your utterances, group tells Amosun – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 3, 2017


Ogun 2019 : Guide your utterances, group tells Amosun
Ahead of the Ogun governorship poll in 2019, a civil society organization, Ogun Progressive Mandate (OPM), has cautioned the governor of the state, Mr. Ibikunle Amosun to desist from making inflammatory statements that is likely to overheat the polity.
