Ogun Customs intercepts hard drugs in car engines at Idiroko border

By Udeme Clement

Idiroko, the border between Nigeria and Republic of Benin is in the news again, as operatives of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Ogun Command intercepted nine packages of hard drugs (Cannabis Sativa), smuggled into the country in car engines. The Command also seized over 650 bags of rice concealed with wood in a truck ,at the same region.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Mr. A. Maiwada, disclosed this to Sunday Vanguard, explaining that the Command recorded a total of 20 seizures, comprising 650 bags of rice, 10 vehicles and other prohibited items. “It was a mind boggling discovery as the items were concealed in the engine compartments, front/back bumpers, underneath the cars, the spare tyres and virtually every corner of the cars”, he said.

He added, the methods in which smugglers perpetuate illicit act is alarming, as they use unhealthy and highly compromised ways of concealing edible and other items. The Command between the period of May and June 2017, intercepted a truck with 200 bags of rice concealed with wood on top and a scrap bus with 30 bags of rice, each concealed with woods, a Toyota Carina 11 containing 15 bags of rice and eight gallons of vegetable oil.”.

In his remarks, the Customs Area Controller, CAC, of the Command, Comptroller Sani Madugu, expressed displeasure about the activities of economic saboteurs, warning smugglers to desist from nefarious activities to allow sanity in the economic environment. “I am using this opportunity to inform the public on the immense dangers of smuggling to the economy. We must do everything within our power to curb the menace of illicit trade in all ramifications”, he stressed.

