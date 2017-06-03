Ogun moves to encourage entrepreneurship, manufacturing with ‎waiver on land use

Respite is on the way for entrepreneurs and manufacturers operating in Ogun State as the state government granted waiver to firms that had paid ground rent and tenement ‎rate for 2016 financial year.

The state says this will cover 2016 Land Use and Amenities Charge entrepreneurs and investors are supposed to remit.

According to the state government, waiver is given to entrepreneurs and investors that earlier paid ground rent and tenement rate for 2016 in order to prevent double levies payable to the government. This step is taken to boost production of goods and services, which also contributes to production cost reduction.

Speaking during a meeting with executives of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ogun State chapter in Abeokuta recently, Adewale Oshinowo, commissioner for finance, said government gave the consideration to members of the association following the harmonisation of tenement rate and ground rent as the new charge.

The commissioner however made it clear that those who had not paid for ground rent and tenement rate in 2016 would have to pay Land Use and Amenities Charge for 2016, while the payment of tenement rate and ground rent in respect of 2017 financial year would not be recognised.

‎He maintained that the commencement date of 2016 for the payment of the charge remained sacrosanct, urging the investors and entrepreneurs to fully support the successful implementation of the policy in the state as government would continue to provide infrastructure required for ease of doing business and reduction in production cost.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the delegation, Vincent Dosumu, had pleaded on behalf of MAN that they should be given the opportunity to commence payment in 2019, saying the notice to commence payment in the last quarter of 2016 was too short.

While urging government to always work hand in hand with them, Dosumu pledged the support of the association to the policy, saying that the investors operating in the state remain committed to people-oriented policies that would enable government give back to the people of the state.

RAZAQ AYINLA, Abeokuta

The post Ogun moves to encourage entrepreneurship, manufacturing with ‎waiver on land use appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

