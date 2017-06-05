Ogun to shut down unapproved private schools

The Ogun Government has commenced clamp down on illegal private nursery, primary and secondary schools operating in the state. The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Modupe Mujota, made the announcement on Monday during a monitoring exercise tagged “Operation praise or shame.” Speaking during the exercise conducted in Ogun Central District, the commissioner directed…

