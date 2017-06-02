Oh No! Nigerian Singer Dammy Krane Arrested In Miami For Alleged Theft, Credit Card Fraud & Forgery (DETAILS)
Dammy Krane, according to an inmate information published by the Miami Police Department Website is facing charges of alleged Grand Theft, Credit Card Fraud and Forgery.
The singer is currently being remanded in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami with a bond of $22,500.
