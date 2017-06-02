Pages Navigation Menu

Oh No! Nigerian Singer Dammy Krane Arrested In Miami For Alleged Theft, Credit Card Fraud & Forgery (DETAILS)

Nigerian Singer, Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel known by his stage name as “Dammy Krane” has been arrested today in Miami, USA

Dammy Krane, according to an inmate information published by the Miami Police Department Website is facing charges of alleged Grand Theft, Credit Card Fraud and Forgery.

The singer is currently being remanded in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami with a bond of $22,500.

