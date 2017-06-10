Oh, the inhumanity! Rich Robinson of Magpie Salute on the tragedy of autotune
The Magpie Salute grooves along like the best jam-masters do, akin to The Allman Brothers Band, Derek & The Dominos, and George Harrison’s extended improv instrumentals that are better known collectively as Apple Jam.
The post Oh, the inhumanity! Rich Robinson of Magpie Salute on the tragedy of autotune appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!