Ohanaeze condemns voters registration exercise, calls for Southern governors meeting

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI-OHANAEZE Ndigbo Friday condemned the ongoing National voters’ registration exercise in the country, saying that the idea of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC providing one local government with one registration machine was a calculated attempt to disenfranchise many Nigerians of voting age.

The Organization further described the exercise as too cosmetic and different from the last registration exercise of 2014, where every voting centre in Nigeria had a machine configured to it even as it added that the present INEC has demonstrated to Nigerians since late 2015 that it was bereft of good initiatives

The apex Igbo group also called on Southern Governors comprising the South South, South East and South West to ensure that the Southern Governors Forum was activated for the interest of the people within the geographical zone of the country.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki after its National Executive Committee, NEC, Meeting at the Enugu National Headquarters, the President General of the apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Chief John Nnia Nwodo Jnr, stated that the prevailing political situation in Nigeria has made it imperative for the Southern Governors to meet on regular basis to proffer their solutions and advices on emerging national issues as they affect the government and people of the Southern Nigeria.

According to him, a formidable and virile bloc of governors of the Southern divide will reposition them as an irresistible and indispensable body that would aid the growth of the nation’s economy.

“The deliberate and continuous lopsided federal appointments in favour of the North, the blatant, incessant and unfettered destruction of farms, rape of women and killing of innocent Nigerians by herdsmen among other issues demand that Nigerians of all walks of life rise up in defence of their right to life and human dignity.”

The post Ohanaeze condemns voters registration exercise, calls for Southern governors meeting appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

