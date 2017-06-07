Pages Navigation Menu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo slams Arewa youths for ordering Igbos out of north

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Deputy Publicity Secretary of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mr. Chuks Ibegbu, has called on the ‎Department of State Services and the police, to take immediate steps to forestall any plan to launch attacks against the Igbo in the North. Ibegbu was reacting to the call by a coalition of Northern Youth Groups tagged “The Kaduna […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

