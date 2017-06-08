Ohanaeze silent as threat to Igbo dominates talks in Enugu

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has decided to keep mute as the order on the Igbo to vacate the northern region on October 1 by some northern groups yesterday dominated discussions in Enugu.

It says it prefers to “watch as events unfold.”Although many see the development as invitation to “anarchy’, others, especially pro-Biafra agitators, see it as an “answered prayer for Biafra Independence.”

President-General of the organisation, Chief Nnia Nwodo, said the social-cultural group would not comment on the issue.However, former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Dozie Ikedife, has, however described the order served on Ndigbo as typifying the “true mindset of the North”, adding that he would wait for reaction by leaders of the North.

Meanwhile, the Igbo youths on the aegis of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) after its meeting in Enugu yesterday, expressed outrage over the three-month ultimatum given to Ndigbo in the North.

It described the development as a security threat and a crime against the Nigerian State.Addressing journalists after its emergency meeting tagged: “Igbo Mandate Against Genocide”, the group called on Ndigbo to stay put wherever they were across the country.

It, however, said the Igbo resident in the North and other areas outside the South-East should get ready to defend themselves on the event of any provocation and attack from the Arewa Youths.President of the OYC Worldwide, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, alongside the National Secretary, Okwu Nnabuike, said the ultimatum was “a call for war and should be treated as such by security agents.”

“This is a sad development considering efforts being made to unite this country; this is a sad commentary considering the sacrifices Igbo have made in this country. “We, however, wish to state unequivocally that Igbo are not cowards. We are not afraid of Alhaji AbdulAziz Suleiman, Yerima Shetimma and their cohorts.

“Ndigbo want to make it categorically clear that we are ready for him; we cannot be intimidated by his ranting. The era of taking property belonging to Ndigbo by force is gone. We won’t let that happen again.

“To this end, we are calling on our people in the North not to shift any ground; they should remain where they are; this country belongs to all of us. Any attack on our people shall receive commensurate reaction.”

He, however, urged northern governors and the northern elders to dissociate themselves from the threat on the Igbo, stressing that “failure to do so, we will take it that they are all equal partners in this crime.

“We are calling on the President-General of Arewa Consultative Forum to call northern youths to order; they must be compelled to tender unreserved apology to Ndigbo‎ and stop fanning the embers of disunity among Nigerians.

“We will not leave the North for the northern youths after developing the North with assets and business investment worth over N44 trillion. If they are preparing ground for abandoned property, they have failed,” he stressed.

