Ohanaeze to Igbo: Come out and vote in Lagos LG elections

By Tony Nwankwo

Ndigbo in Lagos State, particularly in Amuwo-Odofin LGA, have been advised to ensure they voted in the forthcoming local government elections in the state. To this end, those who had registered but whose PVCs are not available are to visit the INEC office nearest to them to either re-register or collect their PVCs to vote.

Speaking at the weekend, Chairman, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Amuwo-Odofin Chapter, Chief Emmanuel Akalika, said INEC had been carrying out new registration exercise, transfer of PVC cards to new residential areas, correction of mistakes on PVCs, and therefore advised Igbo within the area to participate in the exercise to avoid being marginalised.

