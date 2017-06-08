Ohaneze Ndigbo hails FG, others for condemning hate speech against Igbos

The President-General, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo, has commended the Federal Government for condemning the ‘quit notice’ given to Igbos living in the northern part of the country.

Nwodo gave the commendation on Thursday in Enugu during a symposium organised by the Enugu State chapter of the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

He said that the Igbo nation was appreciative of all patriotic Nigerians who rose against such decisive utterances by the northern groups.

The president-general also commended Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State for his decision to fish out and prosecute the people behind such hate speeches.

“We thank the Federal Government for taking a position against the ill speeches against our people.

“We are particularly appreciative of all ethnic socio-cultural orgainsations such as Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum and our brothers in the South South for their solidarity.”

Nwodo said that such utterances were capable of truncating the unity of the country.

“Their speech was provocative and inciting but our response was mature,” he said.

Nwodo urged all Igbos to maintain peace and harmony in their neighbourhoods.

The youth group in Kaduna asked Igbos living in the north to leave the area within three months, or face forceful eviction.

