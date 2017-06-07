Oil Eases on Oversupply, but Mideast Tension and Falling US Stocks Support – New York Times
|
Moneycontrol.com
|
Oil Eases on Oversupply, but Mideast Tension and Falling US Stocks Support
New York Times
SINGAPORE — Oil prices dipped on Wednesday, with Brent crude futures failing to find support at $50 per barrel, as global fuel markets remained oversupplied, although rising tension in the Middle East and falling U.S. inventories lent some support.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
