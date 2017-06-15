Pages Navigation Menu

Oil falls to $46, Nigerian cargoes face competition – The Punch

Posted on Jun 15, 2017


Oil falls to $46, Nigerian cargoes face competition
Global oil benchmark, Brent crude, extended its decline on Wednesday as it fell to a seven-month low after data showed an unexpectedly large weekly build in United States' petrol inventories. The dip in oil prices came on the heels of the projection by
