Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oil firm worker’s wife kidnappped in Sapele

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Paul Olayemi

Sapele—A woman, simply identified as Mrs Juliet Merkel, wife of an employee of a renowned oil compnay in the Niger Delta region, was, Tuesday night, kidnapped at her residence in Ugberikoko, a suburb of Gana in Sapele, Sapele Local Government area of Delta State.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

An eyewitnesses said the incident happened swiftly, as the gunmen came to her shop on Tuesday night at about 9.30p.m., pretending to be customers.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said: “As soon as she came out, they shot into the air and seized her.

“When they were dragging her into the creeks, where we suspected they had come from, they were still shooting sporadically until they disappeared into the night.”

The brother in-law to the kidnapped woman was said to have made several efforts to stop the kidnappers to no avail.

Efforts to reach the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka, was unsuccessful as his lines were not  connecting.

However, a police source confirmed the story saying “yes, they only came to report the matter to the police this morning (yesterday) and we are still wondering why it took them so long to report a sensitive issue such as this.”

The post Oil firm worker’s wife kidnappped in Sapele appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.