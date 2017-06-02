Oil firm worker’s wife kidnappped in Sapele

By Paul Olayemi

Sapele—A woman, simply identified as Mrs Juliet Merkel, wife of an employee of a renowned oil compnay in the Niger Delta region, was, Tuesday night, kidnapped at her residence in Ugberikoko, a suburb of Gana in Sapele, Sapele Local Government area of Delta State.

An eyewitnesses said the incident happened swiftly, as the gunmen came to her shop on Tuesday night at about 9.30p.m., pretending to be customers.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said: “As soon as she came out, they shot into the air and seized her.

“When they were dragging her into the creeks, where we suspected they had come from, they were still shooting sporadically until they disappeared into the night.”

The brother in-law to the kidnapped woman was said to have made several efforts to stop the kidnappers to no avail.

Efforts to reach the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka, was unsuccessful as his lines were not connecting.

However, a police source confirmed the story saying “yes, they only came to report the matter to the police this morning (yesterday) and we are still wondering why it took them so long to report a sensitive issue such as this.”

