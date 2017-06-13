Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oil lifts before surprise US crude build – NEWS.com.au

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


THE BUSINESS TIMES

Oil lifts before surprise US crude build
NEWS.com.au
Oil prices have settled higher after OPEC detailed supply cuts around the world, but the cartel also said overall production rose in May, and crude stayed well below $US50 a barrel despite the modest recovery. Following the close, crude prices slipped
When OPEC Met to Extend Cuts, Output Rose Most in Six MonthsHellenic Shipping News Worldwide
US oil output hampering market: OPECThe News International
Oil Lower on OPEC Report that Market Will Rebalance SlowlyForex Binary News
Prensa Latina
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.