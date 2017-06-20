Oil maker’s health camp arrives in Ondo

The Power Oil Health Camp initiative has extended its reach to Ondo State, offering its medical outreach/awareness programme to the indigents in collabo-ration with the state’s Ministry of Health.

With this step, Power Oil Health Camp is now active in 15 locations across the country.

Speaking at the event, Amisha Chawla, Brand Manager, Power Oil, said: “It is amazing, considering the rate at which the initiative is spreading fast across Nigeria within a short period. By end of 2016, the project was present in nine locations and before the end of the second quarter of 2017, we have grown into setting up 14 camps in 13 locations.

“The long term plan is to cover the entire nation, promoting good eating habits and ultimately healthy lifestyle among Nigerians.”

Omotayo Azeez, the firm’s Public Relations Manager, said medical teams are in Lagos (two locations), Oyo, Ogun, Kwara, Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, Enugu, Anambra, Edo, Rivers, Delta, Imo and Ondo.

Director, Hospital Services, Ondo State Ministry of Health, Dr. Akinsete Olayinka, described the initiative as a great challenge the company has decided to take up.

