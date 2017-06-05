Oil Spill: Environmentalist writes Bayelsa Gov., seeks help for impacted community

Mr Alagoa Morris, an Environmentalist, has written a protest letter to Gov. Seriake Dickson, deploring the poor response to oil pollution incidents in Bayelsa. The environmental rights activist, in the letter availed to newsmen on Sunday, lamented the state government’s silence on the lingering oil spillage incident at Yiba-Ama community in Ogbia Local Government Area […]

