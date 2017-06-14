OJB Jezreel – Gone But Never Forgotten!

Today marks the one year anniversary since singer-songwriter and record producer Babatunde Okungbowa, popularly known by his stage name OJB Jezreel or OJB passed away of kidney disease. Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family and friends. May his soul continue to rest in perfect peace.

