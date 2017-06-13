Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Okada riders protest killing of member, demand justice

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

CENTRAL body of commercial motorcycle riders popularly known as Okada Union in Obollo Affor and Enugu Ezike, yesterday, staged a peaceful protest against the killing of their member, Ugwuanyi Vitrus Chukeudi, by a police officer.  It was gathered that Vitus was shot and killed because he refused to part with the usual gratification of N50 […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.