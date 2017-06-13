Okada riders protest killing of member, demand justice

CENTRAL body of commercial motorcycle riders popularly known as Okada Union in Obollo Affor and Enugu Ezike, yesterday, staged a peaceful protest against the killing of their member, Ugwuanyi Vitrus Chukeudi, by a police officer. It was gathered that Vitus was shot and killed because he refused to part with the usual gratification of N50 […]

