Okagbare’s Wig Makes A jump Of Its Own – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Okagbare's Wig Makes A jump Of Its Own
Long jumper, Blessing Okagbare's effort at the Bislett Games in Oslo was a hair-raising one when her wig fell off during her first jump. The 28-year-old Nigerian suffered the hairpiece malfunction when she landed in the sand early on in the Diamond League.
