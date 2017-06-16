Okagbare’s Wig Makes A jump Of Its Own – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Okagbare's Wig Makes A jump Of Its Own
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Long jumper, Blessing Okagbare's effort at the Bislett Games in Oslo was a hair-raising one when her wig fell off during her first jump. The 28-year-old Nigerian suffered the hairpiece malfunction when she landed in the sand early on in the Diamond League.
