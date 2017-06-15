Pages Navigation Menu

Okorocha reappoints sister, others after cabinet reshuffle

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state, has reappointed his sister, Mrs. Ogechi Ololo, as the Imo state Deputy Chief of Staff, Domestic. Among those reappointed were the Deputy Chief of staff, Imo government House, Mr. Kingsley Uju, General Manager Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA, Mr. Jeff Nwaoha, Special Adviser Studio Production, Prince Odunze. Others include […]

