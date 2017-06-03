Okorocha to relocate Imo police headquarters

…Nigeria Police underfunded – IGP

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, yesterday, said that he was going to relocate the state police headquarters. Okorocha stated this yesterday, while interacting with the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and other senior police officers, as well as the state commissioner of police, Mr Chris Ezike, at the Government House, Owerri.

The governor gave his reason that the police headquarters in the state, was looking like a “shanty” and that he was going to give them a place to erect a headquarters, suitable than that of Abuja.

He said: “I think the Federal Government cannot do it alone and provide all that the Nigeria Police need to perform well. Let me also use this opportunity to thank the IG for releasing one helicopter to Imo State, for surveillance. “I want to also say that the police headquarters near the government house is a shanty; every building in Imo State has changed except that of the police and the condition of the police in the rural areas is so bad and we want them to perform.

“I want to relocate the police headquarters to somewhere beautiful more than your headquarters in Abuja, and replace the divisional police post. Let me tell you Imo State has too much money.”

Earlier, the Inspector General of police, IGP, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, said that the Nigeria Police was underfunded.

The post Okorocha to relocate Imo police headquarters appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

