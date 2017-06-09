Okowa assures on infrastructure, warns against illegal mining

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, said that his administration will continue to build infrastructure in all parts of the state as part of efforts towards boosting the socio-economic lives of Deltans.

Okowa, at Akwukwu-Igbo, Oshimili North and Agbor, Ika South Local Government Areas of the state, during the inspection and commissioning of roads, said he was keeping faith with his campaign promises despite the economic downturn in the country.

At Akwukwu-Igbo, where he paid a courtesy call on the Obi of Akwukwu-Igbo, HRM David Azuka, where he commissioned the 1.46 kilometre council road and the Ogbe-Ani link road, the governor said he had awarded contract for the upgrade of facilities at the Akwukwu-Igbo Grammar School.

At Agbor where he inspected the old Lagos Road, he commissioned Charles Street, Odion/Odi/Ogumbor/Ewere close, Idumu-Oza/Alihagwu/Oki Road and paid a courtesy call on the Dein of Agbor, HRM Benjamin Ikechukwu, assuring that more township roads would be built in Agbor-Obi.

Speaking at Oza-Nogogo, where he was born, Okowa lamented that the community has suffered a lot of marginalisation over the years, adding that his administration will correct the injustices metted on the people.

Okowa said that he will not tolerate illegal mining of Kaolin in Oza-Nogogo, adding that he had instructed the Police authority in the state to check activities of illegal miners in the area.

