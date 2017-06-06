Okowa, Oborevwori hail Utuama at 70

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has congratulated the immediate past Deputy Governor of the state, Prof. Amos Utuama, SAN, on his 70th birthday.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, described Utuama as a committed patriot, astute administrator and a leader of impeccable disposition.

Nothing that Utuama is a loyal and committed patriot whose invaluable service to Deltans will remain indelible in their hearts, he said: “It is with profound joy that I write on behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, to express very warm felicitations to you as you join the septuagenarian club.”

Also, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori, described the former deputy governor as a patriotic leader, adding that Deltans in particular and Nigerians in general will continue to tap from his wealth of experience.

Oborevwori, in a statement congratulated Utuama, saying, “Our generation is so lucky to have you and we pray to continue to have you around for a long time to come. This generation will continue to benefit from your enviable wealth of experience.”

“ You have brought succour to many, hope to the hopeless and home to the homeless. It is my pray that God should continue to shower you with good health, keep and protect you. It is my prayer that your sun will continue to shine before men as you attain the age of 70 today. Congratulations once again our great scholar, legal luminary and political leader.”

“In the course of life, you have touched a lot of lives, from impacting knowledge as a law teacher, to serving as the Chief Law Officer and later as Deputy Governor of our dear state, you have indeed shown that you are born to serve and you served the state and the nation passionately.”

Also, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori described the former Deputy Governor as a patriotic leader, adding that Deltans in particular and Nigerians in general will continue to tap from his wealth of experience.

Oborevwori, in a statement congratulated Utuama, saying “Our generation is so lucky to have you and we pray to continue to have you around for a long time to come. This generation will continue to benefit from your enviable wealth of experience.

“ You have brought succour to many, hope to the hopeless and home to the homeless. It is my pray that God should continue to shower you with good health, keep and protect you. It is my prayer that your sun will continue to shine before men as you attain the age of 70 today. Congratulations once again our great scholar, legal luminary and political leader.”

