Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Okowa Says Quality Education Should Not Be Compromised – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Okowa Says Quality Education Should Not Be Compromised
Vanguard
GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said government should not compromise on quality education for the youths. Speaking Wednesday in a separate town hall meetings for the people of Uvwie and Ughelli South local government areas at the PTI …
2019: In Delta State youths are taking over – EnejetaPolitics Nigeria
I'm not owing LG workers ―Okowa insistsNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.