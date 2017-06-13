Okowa tasks rice farmers in Akwukwu Igbo

By Emma Amaize

AKWUKWU IGBO— DELTA State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged rice farmers to increase their production to meet with the needs of Nigerians and benefit from the likely incentives of the Federal Government.

The governor made the call, weekend, at a town hall meeting at Akwukwu-Igbo, headquarters of Oshimili North Local Government Area.

He said there were indications that the Federal Government might ban the importation of rice, adding: “We are also, encouraging our farmers to benefit from the Central Bank of Nigeria anchor borrowers programme, which will not only provide funds for farmers, but ensure that their products get to the market.”

Expressing regret that most farmers in the state were yet to access the fund due to improper documentation, he said that besides massive construction in all the local government areas of the state, his administration would continue to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people;

“By God’s grace, we will do a lot more as we are doing our best to provide the needed infrastructure in different parts of the state; the town hall meeting is for you (Deltans) to speak freely because, this is an opportunity to contribute to governance,” he asserted.

Chairman of Oshimili North local government area, Hon. Louis Ndukwe had in an address thanked Governor Okowa for the projects executed in the state, especially in Oshimili North local government area.

The post Okowa tasks rice farmers in Akwukwu Igbo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

