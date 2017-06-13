Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Okowa to New Militia: You Can’t Hold Us to Ransom with Lies – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Okowa to New Militia: You Can't Hold Us to Ransom with Lies
THISDAY Newspapers
Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has decried the recent threats by a new militant group called 'The New Delta Avengers', saying although his government believes in freedom of expression of diverse opinions in the true spirit of democracy, the …
New Delta Avengers are not people of Delta state – Governor OkowaNAIJ.COM
Okowa Calls On Agitators To Explore DialogueVanguard
Okowa tasks rice farmers in Akwukwu IgboNigeria Today
Nigeria Master Web
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.