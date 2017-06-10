Okpotu humble after second hat-trick

Anthony Okpotu, Lobi Stars’ leading scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), has told supersport.com that he is not targeting a specific goal tally despite scoring his second hat-trick for his club this term.

“I am happy with the hat-trick. I am also happy that I have scored two hat-tricks this season. This hat-trick helped my team win a very important game. Right now I am focused on helping my team win games. If the opportunity comes to score more goals I will do so. But I am not targeting anything.

“I am not looking at setting any target. I just want to play in matches and like I said if the goals come my way I will take them. The success of the team remains priority for us,” Okpotu told supersport.com.

Okpotu has shifted his attention to the Ilorin trip to face ABS FC on Sunday.

“The focus is now on the next match against ABS. The game against MFM FC is already played so we are not dwelling on that. Now the game against ABS is next,” said the Lobi man.

The post Okpotu humble after second hat-trick appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

