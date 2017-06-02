Olajumoke Orisaguna To Start Her Own Reality Show
Olajumoke Orisaguna, the former bread seller who captured the world’s attention in 2016 is coming with her TV show. The model who was shot into fame by TY Bello announced yesterday, Thursday, June 1, 2017, that she is about to start her vlog and reality show. “My Vlog & Reality show will be launched on […]
