Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Olajumoke Orisaguna To Start Her Own Reality Show

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Olajumoke Orisaguna, the former bread seller who captured the world’s attention in 2016 is coming with her TV show. The model who was shot into fame by TY Bello announced yesterday, Thursday, June 1, 2017, that she is about to start her vlog and reality show. “My Vlog & Reality show will be launched on […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.